MØ – Keep Møving

Following her recent collaboration with Biig Piig on the track ‘SWEET,’ acclaimed Danish artist MØ shares her second release of the year with new single ‘Keep Møving’.

The track is taken from her fourth album ‘Plæygirl’, released on 16th May via RCA/Sony.

Bold, urgent and off-kilter new single ‘Keep Møving’ lyrically examines the frustration of having to push yourself amidst unrealistic expectations when you just need to stop and slow down. Produced by primary ‘Plæygirl’ collaborator Nick Sylvester with contributions from Elliott Kozel (Yves Tumor) and indie sleaze mainstay The Dare (Charli XCX, Billie Eilish), it opens with a gritty, determined beat before building into a pulsating electro-punk song with an uneasy yet euphoric chorus.

MØ says, “’Keep Møving’ is an ironic take on my endless to-do list. It’s about the feeling of unravelling under the weight of everybody’s expectations (including my own) whilst also secretly dreaming of being set free from this constantly shifting, absolutely mental Western world. Nick Sylvester, Elliot Kozel, and Harrison Smith (The Dare) worked on the production, and I think it perfectly captures the urgency, the chaos, and the undeniable fun we had making it. I have never enjoyed recording ad-libs as much as I did screaming “BUAH!” in the chorus – definitely my favourite ad-libs ever. The lyrics come from a place of real frustration, but writing and performing this one heals me too.”

MØ has also announced her debut ‘Plæygirl’ live tour with five European shows this month, after launching the night to a packed-out crowd of fans at London’s Lexington in January. The nights will capture the hedonistic pleasures of early-2010s club culture with a Nordic twist. Dates are as follows and tickets are available here.

Friday 21st – Stockholm – Guldfabriken

Saturday 22nd – Oslo – BLÅ

Tuesday 25th – Berlin – Cassiopeia

Wednesday 26th – Amsterdam – Cinetol

Friday 28th – Copenhagen – Opaeran

