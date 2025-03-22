Miss Velvet – Pistols At Dawn

Miss Velvet is a songwriter and artist whose persona draws inspiration from the timeless classics of rock and luxe fashion, while delivering empowering messaging with staggering effect. Known for her stunning vocals and bold style, ”Pistols at Dawn,” serves as the final release and a major inspiration for Miss Velvet’s new EP, Triptych.

The single and EP are both out via Miss Velvet’s own Mother Ride Records via The Orchard /Sony. This fabulous chanteuse masterfully balances her roles as a rock star, artistic adventurer, celebrity tastemaker, and devoted mother. Miss Velvet is both her vessel and armor, translating her artistic vision into powerful, unforgettable music.

“Pistols at Dawn” is a fierce and powerful anthem about release and betrayal that asks the question – What would it look like to face both your own emotions and the person who wronged you? Shot deep in the Mojave Desert, the final track leading up to Triptych’s release is an epically cinematic showcase of Miss. Velvet’s power.



Miss Velvet on the track, “Pistols at Dawn” is a Morricone-tinted, out-West-flavored sonic landscape, blending elements of a Spanish flamenco-style acoustic guitar. Like in a classical piece of music, it features something called an ostinato—a repeated melodic phrase, much like in opera. At its core, “Pistols at Dawn” is a story of deep betrayal by a beloved friend and the moment of facing one’s enemy head-on.”

