Cooper Phillip – Last One

Los Angeles-based soul-drenched pop singer-songwriter Cooper Phillip releases her new single and video for “Last One.”

Cooper shares, “Time is the most precious gift we have, yet it moves faster than we often realize. “Last One” is a reminder to live fully, to cherish every second, and to embrace life with love and care. Too often, we get caught up in distractions, holding onto negativity or expending energy on things that don’t serve us. But in the grand scheme, every day is an opportunity—to create, to love, to grow, and to bring joy to those around us.”

Cooper Phillip is also founder and creator of Biophonics, a vocal teaching method that has taught over 50,000 singers in over 70 countries.

In the end, Cooper transmits an uplifting and undeniable message at the heart of her music.

“I’m just a free soul with lots of ideas on how to make this world a happier place,” she leaves off. “When you listen to me, I hope you take away self-observation and power. I want you to know you can listen to your gut and your heart. Believe, create, be happy, and make your own decisions. I want to show you it’s possible to be strong.”

