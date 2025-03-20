Madame Gandi – Rise!

Today award-winning artist and activist, Madame Gandhi, is sharing “Rise!”, the second single off of her upcoming album, Let Me Be Water (expected May 2025).

A perfect addition for Women’s History Month, the single is a self-affirmation that doubles as a call to action that was made in collaboration with global music nonprofit, We Make Noise. True to Madame Gandhi’s ethos of empowerment, “Rise!” takes uplifting, percussive electronic music to a spiritual level, emphasizing the grit, strength, and beauty of gender liberation and personal power. Her ability to fuse conscious messaging with infectious beats has made her a global rallying voice for equality, and “Rise!” continues to solidify her ongoing mission to inspire action and amplify empowerment through music.

Madame Gandhi says of the track:

“Off the back of a writing camp in Fort Collins, Colorado hosted by We Make Noise, the percussive Amapiano worldbeat anthem ‘Rise!’ was the winning track that emerged out of the week-long experience. ‘Rise!’, released intentionally during Women’s Month, is a call to action to find personal power and inner strength when the world outside is chaotic, destructive and oppressive.”

Produced by Drea Turk, Colby Lapolla, Madame Gandhi, & others, “Rise!” is a global dance anthem meant to inspire, uplift, and motivate, no matter where you are tuning in from. The worldly, jazzy anthem blends multiple genres, from Amapiano to soul, weaving a soundscape that feels both timeless and futuristic – a reminder of the cumulation of power that comes from within that we are called to use for the betterment of the world. With driving rhythms and rich harmonies, “Rise!” is a track that calls for celebration, introspection, and action. Gandhi challenges listeners to tap into their innate power, as she calls: “Walk in my purpose / Humble and grounded / Peaceful and honest / Speaking my truth / Keep my heart open / Move with awareness /Bravely and wisely / Lay down my roots”.

Madame Gandhi additionally shares:

“We debuted ‘Rise!’ multiple times at our SXSW showcases this week and watched the crowd turn into a global dance party almost immediately over the course of the 2 minute anthem! The power of the song to galvanize joy while simultaneously offering thoughtful lyrics was a really potent site to behold! We are excited to launch the song on release day at the Brooklyn Bowl on March 20th.”

Co-produced and performed by Gandhi and composed by 40 women and gender-expansive creatives with the intention of appreciating both the grandeur of nature and humanity’s role in our environment, the upcoming Let Me Be Water album is the ultimate act of collaboration. Whether you’re dancing, celebrating, working out, or just getting your day going, the organic symphonic wonderland of Madame Gandhi champions the spirit of undeterred love, connection, and empowerment.”

Madame Gandhi just wrapped a run of shows at SXSW, and performs a headline show at Brooklyn Bowl in New York tonight, March 20th.

#madamegandhi