The Linda Lindas – Don’t Think

Los Angeles punk band The Linda Lindas release a music video for “Don’t Think,” a standout from their acclaimed 2024 album No Obligation.

Of the charming video, directed by Kiki Banta and Marlowe Taylor, Mila de la Garza says “This video was really fun because we got to work with filmmaking friends who are also our age! ‘Don’t Think’ is about being lost in identities, and Kiki and Marlowe’s video reflects that with all these different surreal elements. It was shot in our house and backyard over two weekends, and what you see is the first draft they sent back to us, because they really were able to bring to life exactly what we had all envisioned!”

The Linda Lindas are hitting the road this week on a tour in support of No Obligation that includes dates with Be Your Own Pet and Pinkshift. Highlights for the tour, which kicks off tomorrow at The UC Theatre in Berkeley, CA, include shows at The Black Cat in Washington DC, Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY and the Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA. Their live show is not to be missed!

Tour Dates:

03/20 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre *

03/21 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore *

03/22 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post *

03/24 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom *

03/25 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre *

03/26 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox *

03/29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court *

03/31 – Phoenix, AZ – Walter Studios *

04/12 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line +

04/13 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge +

04/15 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East +

04/16 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West +

04/18 – Washington DC – Black Cat +

04/19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall +

04/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer +

04/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn, NY +

04/23 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club +

04/24 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount +

04/26 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House +

*w/ Be Your Own Pet

+w/ Pinkshift

#the_linda_lindas