Nova Twins – Soprano

Alt-rock trailblazers Nova Twins have shared the official video for their newest track “Soprano” off of their recently announced highly anticipated third album, Parasites & Butterflies, set for release on August 29th, 2025, via Marshall Records.

Speaking about the video, Nova Twins said, “Soprano is about women coming together, lifting each other up, and being strong as a unit. Sometimes it can feel like the industry pits us against one another, as if we’re constantly being compared, whether it’s about our looks, aesthetic, hair, genre, achievements, etc. But there is room for all of us. Together, we are a force to be reckoned with. The music video aims to reflect this idea, and we worked with our long-term collaborator, Harry Lindley, on it.”

NOVA TWINS ON TOUR:

7/26-7/27 – Long Beach, CA – Vans Warped Tour

9/17– Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Vredenburg

9/18– Tilburg, Netherlands – O13

9/19 – Ghent, Belgium – Club Wintercircus

9/21– Cologne, Germany – Luxor

9/22– Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club

9/23– Warsaw, Poland – Hybrydy

9/25 – Prague, Czech Republic – Rock Café

9/26– Munich, Germany – Strom

9/27 – Vienna, Austria – Flex

9/29– Zürich, Switzerland – Komplex Klub

9/30– Milan, Italy – Santeria Toscana 31

10/1– Lyon, France – Le Transbordeur

10/3- Barcelona, Spain, La (2)

10/4– Madrid, Spain – Sala Villanos

10/6– Toulouse, France – Le Rex

10/7 – Angers, France – Chabada

10/8– Paris, France – Alhambra

10/10 – Lille, France – Le Grand Mix

10/11– Bristol, England – SWX

10/12– Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3 TV Studio

10/14 – Dublin, Ireland – Button Factory

10/15 – Manchester, England – O2 Ritz

10/17 – Wolverhampton, England – Wulfrun Hall

10/18 – London, England – O2 Forum Kentish Town

