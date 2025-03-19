Jawdropped – Fantasy

Jawdropped is the Los Angeles-based rock’n’roll band helmed by Roman Zangari (guitar/vocals), Kyra Morling (vocals/tambourine), and Sean Edwards (bass). Newly signed to Fire Talk Records’ emerging artists imprint, Angel Tapes (shower curtain, Sleeper’s Bell, ira glass), Jawdropped are set to release their debut EP, Just Fantasy, on April 25th, and today unveil its new single/video, “Fantasy.”

The “Fantasy” music video — helmed by director Hunter Milano and DP/Editor Rob Fraebel— satirizes Hollywood casting sessions, and features a cast of Jawdropped’s Los Angeles community (including a cameo from PENDANT’s Chris Adams).

“I saw that your dad sent you money on Venmo,” sings Morling in the not-quite title-track’s opening line, “He said ‘Anything that’ll keep you stable!” It’s one of the many cheeky observations burrowed throughout Just Fantasy, a hook-laden debut that eschews the high horse, opting to poke fun from across the bar instead. Jawdropped’s distinct take on grungy power-pop is earnest and immediate, sung with a smirk on their face and fingers crossed behind their back.

Of “Fantasy,” Jawdropped says: “‘Fantasy’ is about evil thoughts that you would never want anyone else to know about. It’s about the daydream that goes haywire. The characters in your life that are long gone, but never forgotten. It’s about a memory that comes back clear as day, and you have no idea if, alongside it, is a good or bad feeling.”

Just Fantasy — the debut EP from Jawdropped — is music for being late to work; music for hanging with your friends at the same bar you always go to, singing your favorite songs and drinking your favorite drinks; music for thinking about moving to New York, but never leaving LA. Anchored by friendship and a commitment to sing-along rock, Just Fantasy is propelled by adrenaline and the excitement of something new feeling so right. Recorded and written in less than one year, Jawdropped formed in Los Angeles, and the city courses through Just Fantasy. It’s easy to imagine many of Jawdropped’s witticisms as overheard conversations at local haunts frequented along each member’s trail of past projects (Alms, The Shaking Hands, jerseygirl, Destiny Inn), with Jawdropped walking a balancing act between cynicism and optimism.

