Gelli Haha – Switcheroo

A shapeshifter, a sonic acrobat, a performer with one foot in the cosmos and the other in arthouse theatrics, Gelli Haha (pronounced Jelly Haha) is a space for pure creative chaos.

For the opening trick, Gelli Haha presents her debut album, Switcheroo. Gelli’s music thrives on duality: playful but profound, tongue-in-cheek but sincere. Switcheroo is the soundtrack to the Gelliverse, a sensory adventure sphere created by Gelli.

Her debut art pop single “Bounce House” flashes back to youth-like innocence with high upbeat energy, turning the dance floor into a playground.

The track’s accompanying music video rockets viewers straight into Gelliverse. This live revue is an invitation into a world of choreography, dolphin balloons, flutes, mini trampolines, and a stage bathed in the project’s primary color, red – bold and full of mischief. The 360 experience was shot all in one take by director David Gutel.

With a shared taste for off-kilter pop and vintage gear, producer Sean Guerin (of De Lux) joined Gelli in turning freshly-formed demos into a high-voltage experiment, abandoning meticulous structure for something freer and more electrifying. Every song on Switcheroo makes use of a myriad of recording toys; wacky analog effects, such as the Eventide Harmonizer, MXR Pitch Transposer, and various Electrix units, fashion an intentionally flawed and strictly silly texture throughout the album.

Switcheroo is an exercise in letting go, an inside joke turned theatrical spectacle. Participation is encouraged. Surrender is required. Switcheroo sees its release June 27 via Innovative Leisure. Gelli Haha performs March 22 in her hometown of Los Angeles at Permanent Records just ahead of her appearance at this year’s Treefort Music Fest.

Mar 22: Los Angeles, CA – Permanent Records

Mar 27 – 29: Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest

