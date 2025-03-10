Nova Twins – Parasites & Butterflies

Alt-rock trailblazers Nova Twins have unveiled details of their highly anticipated third album, Parasites & Butterflies, set for release on August 29th, 2025, via Marshall Records.

Alongside the album announcement, the duo has dropped their electrifying new single, “Soprano,” and revealed a massive UK & EU headline tour for September and October 2025.

The album, recorded in Vermont, USA, with legendary producer Rich Costey (Foo Fighters, Muse, Deftones, Sam Fender), is a bold exploration of contrasts—chaos and beauty—blending raw intensity with their signature boundary-pushing creativity.

Speaking on the album, Amy Love and Georgia South said:

“‘Parasites & Butterflies’ is about the bridge between chaos and beauty, embracing and accepting both sides. ‘Supernova’ was about being superhuman in a time when we needed to be. With ‘Parasites & Butterflies’, we wanted to showcase something deeply human: how vulnerability can be as empowering as it is revealing in its honesty. By playing with opposites, light and shade, you can feel a contrast throughout the album. You’ll find songs that make you want to dance, cry, self-reflect, or even escape. Life is a constant balancing act, but the thrill of the unknown is what makes us feel truly alive.”

The album’s new single, “Soprano”, is out now. A fierce anthem of empowerment, the track blends R&B influences with driving basslines, celebrating individuality and unity. The duo explains:

“‘Soprano’ is a celebration of the power of women, especially when we unite. The industry often pits women against each other, and women’s voices are silenced worldwide. But we are still shouting from the rooftops! This song aims to empower, encourage connection, and promote friendship, spreading ‘boss energy’ and lifting each other up.”

Nova Twins have also announced a UK & EU headline tour for September through October 2025, which will follow a summer of festival appearances, including Vans Warped Tour 30th Anniversary in Long Beach, CA, another return to Glastonbury, and support slots with Lenny Kravitz and Biffy Clyro. Their UK & EU tour kicks off in the Netherlands on September 17th and concludes in London at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on October 18th, their biggest hometown headline show to date. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 14th.

NOVA TWINS ON TOUR:

7/26-7/27 – Long Beach, CA – Vans Warped Tour

9/17– Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Vredenburg

9/18– Tilburg, Netherlands – O13

9/19 – Ghent, Belgium – Club Wintercircus

9/21– Cologne, Germany – Luxor

9/22– Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club

9/23– Warsaw, Poland – Hybrydy

9/25 – Prague, Czech Republic – Rock Café

9/26– Munich, Germany – Strom

9/27 – Vienna, Austria – Flex

9/29– Zürich, Switzerland – Komplex Klub

9/30– Milan, Italy – Santeria Toscana 31

10/1– Lyon, France – Le Transbordeur

10/3- Barcelona, Spain, La (2)

10/4– Madrid, Spain – Sala Villanos

10/6– Toulouse, France – Le Rex

10/7 – Angers, France – Chabada

10/8– Paris, France – Alhambra

10/10 – Lille, France – Le Grand Mix

10/11– Bristol, England – SWX

10/12– Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3 TV Studio

10/14 – Dublin, Ireland – Button Factory

10/15 – Manchester, England – O2 Ritz

10/17 – Wolverhampton, England – Wulfrun Hall

10/18 – London, England – O2 Forum Kentish Town

