LAURENNE/LOUHIMO – The Cradle

Today, LAURENNE/LOUHIMO – the collaboration between powerhouse Finnish vocalists Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast) and Netta Laurenne (Smackbound) – are pleased to unveil their new single “The Cradle”, taken from their sophomore album ‘Falling Through Stars’, set for release on April 18th, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl.

The single is accompanied by a visualizer, available to view below.

Talking about the new single, Noora Louhimo stated:

“’The Cradle’ is a song I really love and relate to. I love the atmosphere and the melody of the song – melancholy and hopeful at the same time. I love how mine and Netta’s voices go so well together in the song, ‘like cats in the cradle’.”

Netta Laurenne added:

“’The Cradle’ is a lyrical and ethereally melancholic song with musical vibes from the ’80s. It tackles themes of self-doubt and depression. All of us are confronted with sorrow and hardship in this world, and sometimes, we lose sight of what’s good in our lives and fall into the pit of self-pity. I like how Noora and I bring very different tones to the vocals, each reflecting our own cradle of sorrow.”

