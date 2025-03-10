Florist – Moon, Sea, Devil

Florist, the New York minimalist folk quartet, release “Moon, Sea, Devil,” the poignant new single from their anticipated new album, Jellywish, out April 4th on Double Double Whammy.

“‘Moon, Sea, Devil’ is about our multidimensional consciousness inside of earth bodies. In the years since our self-titled record, I started thinking more and more about who we (humans) are as a collective entity, influencing each other and the world around us with many small actions, emotions, and reactions,” Emily Sprague explains. “This song believes in the unseen worlds beside ours and suggests using that perspective to reach through the veils, creating a powerful tool for channeling greater empathy, love, and connection with others here in our humbling reality. To tap into our power as a species, create change for actual good, and make life better and more equal for all people, we must dare to take care of each other and oppose all that does not care for life on earth.”

Alongside the single release Florist also announces a Europe tour in support of Jellywish in addition to the previously announced North America dates with Allegra Krieger.

Tour Dates:﻿

5/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

5/06 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^

5/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings ^

5/08 – Asheville, NC @ AyurPrana Listening Room ^

5/09 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records ^

5/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl ^

5/12 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall ^

5/13 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s ^

5/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^

5/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ^

5/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill ^

5/19 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s ^

5/20 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall ^

5/21 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement ^

5/23 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf ^

5/24 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge ^

5/25 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music ^

5/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Turntable ^

5/27 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe ^

5/28 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall ^

5/29 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa ^

5/30 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall ^

5/31 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^

6/07 – Humble, DK @ Beats

6/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

6/10 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

6/11 – Oslo, NO @ Blå

6/12 – Stavanger, NO @ Folken

6/13 – Bergen, NO @ Landmark

6/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ OLT Vondelpark

6/16 – London, UK @ Union Chapel

6/17 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia

6/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

6/19 – York, UK @ Crescent

6/20 – Liverpool, UK @ District

6/21 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans

6/22 – Belfast, UK @ Empire Music Hall

6/25 – Galway, IE @ Róisín Dubh

6/26 – Kilkenny, IE @ Cleere’s

6/27 – Tralee, IE @ nonfaction

6/28 – Cork, IE @ Live At St. Luke’s

6/29 – Ballydehob, IE @ Levi’s Corner House

8/29 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road

^ w/ Allegra Krieger

#mlesprg