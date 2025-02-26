Uwade – (I Wonder) What We’re Made Of

Nigerian-born, North Carolina-raised musician and academic scholar Uwade has been everywhere over the past few years, quietly. Her emotive voice is what opens Fleet Foxes’ Grammy-nominated album, Shore, and since then she has opened for the likes of Jamila Woods, Sylvan Esso, The Strokes and more. At long last, she will release her debut album Florilegium, out April 25th via Ehiose Records / Thirty Tigers.

Uwade recently shared the first single off of Florilegium with the stunning “Call It A Draw,” and today she shares another album highlight – “(I Wonder) What We’re Made Of.” Beautifully mellow with an evocative music video to match, “(I Wonder) What We’re Made Of” touches on gratitude and devotion regarding Uwade’s friendships.

“Romantic love gets a lot of attention so when I was workshopping the project that would turn into ‘I Wonder,’ I wanted it to take on a different shade. It was about affection, gratitude, and devotion. Who better to dedicate it to than the people who have carried me through my life: my friends,” Uwade shares. “This past summer I took a Latin class where we translated Cicero’s 2000-year-old treatise on friendship, De Amicitia. In it one of the characters claims that a friend is an alter idem–another of the same kind, a second self. This is what this song is all about; since we’re cut from the same cloth, I wonder what we’re made of.”

Uwade will perform a string of headline shows including a sold out date in London, and US shows in New York City, Seattle, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Tour Dates

3/25/25 – London, UK @ Rough Trade West

3/26/25 – London, UK @ The Forge SOLD OUT

4/25/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

5/03/25 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

5/10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

5/15/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

#uwade.music