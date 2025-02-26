Rowena Wise and Didirri  – No Cure For Love

Australian indie-folk darlings Rowena Wise and Didirri have today released their stunning duet “No Cure For Love” via Beloved / Remote Control. The song, raw and rapturous in theme, is an evocation of the complexity of long-term love, using the pain and the pitfalls of the duo’s eight-year relationship to create a troubled ballad of real beauty. It sees two of Australia’s beloved indie singers at the top of their game, mining their sorrow to incredible effect.

“‘No Cure for Love’ was written in the wake of realizing our love can be a double-edged sword. We’ve been in a relationship for 8 years, and turbulence is inevitable with anything that lasts a long time. During a phase of smoking weed and arguments, we could not see eye to eye. It was confusing when we’ve known each other so deeply and for so long, only to arrive at the feeling that we’re complete strangers. In those moments we considered whether the bond that tied us together was becoming too much to bear. The words ‘I’m too much for you’ and ‘you’re going to leave me one day’ were carelessly spoken, like a self-fulfilling prophecy waiting to happen. This song captures those moments where we have crumbled, said hurtful things, and had to look at our options. We came out of that chapter ready to face the challenge of our love, realising we can only love and respect each other if we do this for ourselves first. We can’t take each other (and ourselves) for granted if we want to be companions in this long journey together.

The video for ‘No Cure For Love’ was directed and edited by Didirri, and shot predominantly on 8mm black and white film.

It interlaces a micro-perspective on the comfort of domesticity with Shibari knotwork. The clip represents the restrictive discomforts and familiar pleasure of being in any long-term relationship. “We were stripped bare and tied up for the final shot of the clip, embracing a new phase of creativity by exploring body positivity in both our artistic expressions. We were supported by an incredible crew which made the challenge fun to undertake,” said Rowena and Didirri of the single.

Rowena is also happy to announce a forthcoming North American tour with dates kicking off on March 1 in Toronto, ON. She will then head to New York City to play during the New Colossus Festival followed by shows at SXSW in Austin, TX and Los Angeles, CA.

Rowena tour dates

​​March 1 – The Baby G – Toronto, ON

March 5 – Baker Falls – New York, NY *

March 6 – Drom – New York, NY *

March 13 – The Creek and the Cave Backyard – Austin, TX 8:20pm #

(Presented By Greyline x Sounds Australia)

March 14 – @ Music For Listening (Orlando) 3pm

March 14 – Las Perlas – Austin, TX 1am (Friday night) #

March 15 – @ Out By Southeast 4pm

March 22 – Permanent Records’ Roadhouse – Los Angeles, CA

*New Colossus Festival

#SXSW

