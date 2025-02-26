Julien Baker & TORRES – Tuesday

Julien Baker & TORRES have released a new single, “Tuesday,” offering another glimpse into their forthcoming collaborative album, Send a Prayer My Way, out April 18 via Matador Records.

With a stripped-back Americana sound, the TORRES-fronted song centers on trying to overcome and heal from the guilt, shame and religious abuse that so many people experience discovering their identity and growing up Queer.

In support of the LP Baker & TORRES will embark on the “Send A Prayer My Way” U.S. tour. The dates kick off April 23 in Richmond, VA and conclude in Omaha, NE on May 12. Additionally they are also playing previously announced festival dates in this Spring and Summer.

Julien Baker & TORRES “Send a Prayer My Way” tour dates

3/27-3/30 – Big Ears Festival – Knoxville, TN *

4/3 – Mission Creek Festival – Iowa City, IA *

4/23 – The National – Richmond, VA

4/24 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

4/25 – Haw River Ballroom – Saxapahaw, NC

4/26 – High Water Music Festival – North Charleston, SC*

4/28 – Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA

4/29 – The Lyric Oxford – Oxford, MS

4/30 – Iron City – Birmingham, AL

5/1 – Tipitina’s – New Orleans, LA

5/4 – Stable Hall – San Antonio, TX

5/5 – The Heights Theater – Houston, TX

5/6 – Longhorn Ballroom – Dallas, TX

5/7 – Tower Theatre – Oklahoma City, OK

5/9 – Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

5/10 – Liberty Hall – Lawrence, KS

5/11 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

5/12 – The Admiral – Omaha, NE

5/16 – Kilby Block Party – Salt Lake City, UT *

6/20 – Green River Festival – Greenfield, MA *

6/21 – Mountain Jam – Highmount, NY *

7/4-5 – Zootown Music Festival – Missoula, MT *

*Festival date

#julienrbaker #torreslovesyou