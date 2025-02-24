Lambrini Girls – No Homo
Following the release of their critically acclaimed debut album Who Let The Dogs Out, Lambrini Girls share a video for ‘No Homo’ – a party fit for a bathroom.
The unstoppable duo will head to the US for a nearly sold out tour which kicks off April 30th at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom, after a completely sold out UK tour. All current tour dates below and tickets for all shows are on-sale now (if you can still get them!).
Speaking on ‘No Homo’ Lambrini Girls say, “We grow up learning that queerness is wrong, something to be hidden, denied, erased. This song is an ode to the struggles of internalized homophobia, the quiet shame, the unspoken guilt, the relentless push and pull between desire and self-rejection. It’s about the ways we police ourselves in a world that demands conformity.
Supported by a radical insight on what really happens behind our closed bathroom doors, we want to flip the script on queer narratives. Joy over repression, pride over shame. Being Queer is fucking fun. Kiss your mates. God is Gay. No homo.”
Who Let The Dogs Out is a take-no-prisoners debut from one of the UK’s most fun and fearless bands, ripping through a laundry list of social ills, and is a raw distillation of Lambrini Girls’ anger, energy, and charisma. The album bottles everything wrong with the modern world and shakes it up. If peppering political songs with humor is like sticking a sparkler in some bread, then this record is like a fireworks display in the factory itself: strange, dangerous, exciting.
Tour Dates
Feb 25 – Aeronef, Lille – France – SOLD OUT
Feb 26 – Stereolux, Nantes – France – SOLD OUT
Feb 27 – La Maroquinerie, Paris – France – SOLD OUT
Feb 28 – Antigel Festival, Geneva – Switzerland
Mar 01 – Bronson Club, Ravenna – Italy
Mar 03 – Bike Jesus, Prague – Czechia
Mar 04 – Moritzbastei, Leipzig – Germany – SOLD OUT
Mar 05 – Neue Zukunft, Berlin – Germany – SOLD OUT
Mar 07 – Hus7, Stockholm – Sweden
Mar 08 – John Dee, Oslo – Norway – SOLD OUT
Mar 09 – Pustervik, Goteborg – Sweden – SOLD OUT
Mar 11 – Ideal Bar, Copenhagen – Denmark – SOLD OUT
Mar 13 – Rotown, Rotterdam – Netherlands – SOLD OUT
Mar 14 – Melkweg, Amsterdam – Netherlands – SOLD OUT
Mar 15 – Effenaar, Eindhoven – Netherlands – SOLD OUT
Mar 17 – Bumann & Sohn, Cologne – Germany – SOLD OUT
Mar 18 – La Lune Des Pirates, Amiens – France
Mar 19 – Rotondes, Luxembourg – Luxembourg
Mar 20 – La Cartonnerie, Reims – France – SOLD OUT
Mar 21 – Le 106, Rouen – France – SOLD OUT
Mar 22 – AB Club, Brussels – Belgium – SOLD OUT
Apr 01 – The Fleece, Bristol – SOLD OUT
Apr 02 – Papillon, Southampton – SOLD OUT
Apr 03 – Castle and Falcon, Birmingham – SOLD OUT
Apr 04 – Future Yard, Birkenhead – SOLD OUT
Apr 05 – Whelans, Dublin – SOLD OUT
Apr 07 – The Crescent, York – SOLD OUT
Apr 08 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds – SOLD OUT
Apr 09 – St Luke’s, Glasgow – SOLD OUT
Apr 10 – Gorilla, Manchester – SOLD OUT
Apr 11 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham – SOLD OUT
Apr 12 – Chalk, Brighton – SOLD OUT
Apr 17 – Electric Brixton, London – SOLD OUT
Apr 30 – Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY – SOLD OUT
May 02 – The Armory, Boston, MA – UPGRADED
May 03 – Ukie Club, Philadelphia, PA
May 04 – The Howard, Washington, DC – UPGRADED
May 06 – Phoenix Concert Theatre, Toronto, ON – UPGRADED
May 07 – Sanctuary, Detroit, MI
May 09 – Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL – SOLD OUT
May 10 – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN – UPGRADED
May 13 – Larimer Lounge, Denver, CO – SOLD OUT
May 16 – The Pearl, Vancouver, BC
May 17 – Baba Yaga, Seattle, WA – SOLD OUT
May 18 – Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR – SOLD OUT
May 20 – Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA – SOLD OUT
May 21 – Liquid Gravity, San Luis Obispo, CA
May 22 – Lodge Room, Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT
May 24 – Punk Rock Bowling, Las Vegas, USA
June 03 – Primavera in the City, Barcelona, Spain
June 07 – In the Meadows, Dublin, Ireland
June 08 – Kesarauha Festival, Turku, Finland
July 03 – Rock Werchter, Werchter, Belgium
July 05 – Roskilde Festival, Roskilde, Denmark
July 25 – Truck Festival, Oxford, UK
July 27 – Latitude Festival, Beccles, UK
August 09 – The Libertines Festival, London, UK
August 15 – Paredes de Coura, Porto, Portugal
August 23 – Reading Festival, Reading, UK
August 24 – Leeds Festival, Leeds, UK
Nov 19 – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London
Nov 21 – Lido, Margate
Nov 22 – XOYO, Birmingham
Nov 24 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle
Nov 25 – La Belle Angele, Edinburgh
Nov 26 – Tunnels, Aberdeen
Nov 28 – Project House, Leeds
Nov 29 – O2 Ritz, Manchester
Dec 01 – The Waterfront, Norwich
Dec 07 – Gebäude 9, Köln – Germany
Dec 08 – AB Box, Brussels – Belgium
Dec 09 – Paradiso, Amsterdam – Netherlands
Dec 11 – Cabaret Sauvage, Paris – France
Dec 12 – Hafen2, Offenbach – Germany
Dec 13 – Bi Nuu, Berlin – Germany
Dec 16 – Flucc, Vienna – Austria
Dec 17 – Strom, Munich – Germany
Dec 18 – Bogen F, Zurich – Switzerland
Dec 19 – Marche Gare, Lyon – France
#lambrinigirlz