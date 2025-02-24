Lambrini Girls – No Homo

Following the release of their critically acclaimed debut album Who Let The Dogs Out, Lambrini Girls share a video for ‘No Homo’ – a party fit for a bathroom.

The unstoppable duo will head to the US for a nearly sold out tour which kicks off April 30th at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom, after a completely sold out UK tour. All current tour dates below and tickets for all shows are on-sale now (if you can still get them!).

Speaking on ‘No Homo’ Lambrini Girls say, “We grow up learning that queerness is wrong, something to be hidden, denied, erased. This song is an ode to the struggles of internalized homophobia, the quiet shame, the unspoken guilt, the relentless push and pull between desire and self-rejection. It’s about the ways we police ourselves in a world that demands conformity.

Supported by a radical insight on what really happens behind our closed bathroom doors, we want to flip the script on queer narratives. Joy over repression, pride over shame. Being Queer is fucking fun. Kiss your mates. God is Gay. No homo.”

Who Let The Dogs Out is a take-no-prisoners debut from one of the UK’s most fun and fearless bands, ripping through a laundry list of social ills, and is a raw distillation of Lambrini Girls’ anger, energy, and charisma. The album bottles everything wrong with the modern world and shakes it up. If peppering political songs with humor is like sticking a sparkler in some bread, then this record is like a fireworks display in the factory itself: strange, dangerous, exciting.

Tour Dates

Feb 25 – Aeronef, Lille – France – SOLD OUT

Feb 26 – Stereolux, Nantes – France – SOLD OUT

Feb 27 – La Maroquinerie, Paris – France – SOLD OUT

Feb 28 – Antigel Festival, Geneva – Switzerland

Mar 01 – Bronson Club, Ravenna – Italy

Mar 03 – Bike Jesus, Prague – Czechia

Mar 04 – Moritzbastei, Leipzig – Germany – SOLD OUT

Mar 05 – Neue Zukunft, Berlin – Germany – SOLD OUT

Mar 07 – Hus7, Stockholm – Sweden

Mar 08 – John Dee, Oslo – Norway – SOLD OUT

Mar 09 – Pustervik, Goteborg – Sweden – SOLD OUT

Mar 11 – Ideal Bar, Copenhagen – Denmark – SOLD OUT

Mar 13 – Rotown, Rotterdam – Netherlands – SOLD OUT

Mar 14 – Melkweg, Amsterdam – Netherlands – SOLD OUT

Mar 15 – Effenaar, Eindhoven – Netherlands – SOLD OUT

Mar 17 – Bumann & Sohn, Cologne – Germany – SOLD OUT

Mar 18 – La Lune Des Pirates, Amiens – France

Mar 19 – Rotondes, Luxembourg – Luxembourg

Mar 20 – La Cartonnerie, Reims – France – SOLD OUT

Mar 21 – Le 106, Rouen – France – SOLD OUT

Mar 22 – AB Club, Brussels – Belgium – SOLD OUT

Apr 01 – The Fleece, Bristol – SOLD OUT

Apr 02 – Papillon, Southampton – SOLD OUT

Apr 03 – Castle and Falcon, Birmingham – SOLD OUT

Apr 04 – Future Yard, Birkenhead – SOLD OUT

Apr 05 – Whelans, Dublin – SOLD OUT

Apr 07 – The Crescent, York – SOLD OUT

Apr 08 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds – SOLD OUT

Apr 09 – St Luke’s, Glasgow – SOLD OUT

Apr 10 – Gorilla, Manchester – SOLD OUT

Apr 11 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham – SOLD OUT

Apr 12 – Chalk, Brighton – SOLD OUT

Apr 17 – Electric Brixton, London – SOLD OUT

Apr 30 – Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY – SOLD OUT

May 02 – The Armory, Boston, MA – UPGRADED

May 03 – Ukie Club, Philadelphia, PA

May 04 – The Howard, Washington, DC – UPGRADED

May 06 – Phoenix Concert Theatre, Toronto, ON – UPGRADED

May 07 – Sanctuary, Detroit, MI

May 09 – Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL – SOLD OUT

May 10 – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN – UPGRADED

May 13 – Larimer Lounge, Denver, CO – SOLD OUT

May 16 – The Pearl, Vancouver, BC

May 17 – Baba Yaga, Seattle, WA – SOLD OUT

May 18 – Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR – SOLD OUT

May 20 – Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA – SOLD OUT

May 21 – Liquid Gravity, San Luis Obispo, CA

May 22 – Lodge Room, Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT

May 24 – Punk Rock Bowling, Las Vegas, USA

June 03 – Primavera in the City, Barcelona, Spain

June 07 – In the Meadows, Dublin, Ireland

June 08 – Kesarauha Festival, Turku, Finland

July 03 – Rock Werchter, Werchter, Belgium

July 05 – Roskilde Festival, Roskilde, Denmark

July 25 – Truck Festival, Oxford, UK

July 27 – Latitude Festival, Beccles, UK

August 09 – The Libertines Festival, London, UK

August 15 – Paredes de Coura, Porto, Portugal

August 23 – Reading Festival, Reading, UK

August 24 – Leeds Festival, Leeds, UK

Nov 19 – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London

Nov 21 – Lido, Margate

Nov 22 – XOYO, Birmingham

Nov 24 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle

Nov 25 – La Belle Angele, Edinburgh

Nov 26 – Tunnels, Aberdeen

Nov 28 – Project House, Leeds

Nov 29 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

Dec 01 – The Waterfront, Norwich

Dec 07 – Gebäude 9, Köln – Germany

Dec 08 – AB Box, Brussels – Belgium

Dec 09 – Paradiso, Amsterdam – Netherlands

Dec 11 – Cabaret Sauvage, Paris – France

Dec 12 – Hafen2, Offenbach – Germany

Dec 13 – Bi Nuu, Berlin – Germany

Dec 16 – Flucc, Vienna – Austria

Dec 17 – Strom, Munich – Germany

Dec 18 – Bogen F, Zurich – Switzerland

Dec 19 – Marche Gare, Lyon – France

