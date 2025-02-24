Cloe Wilder – Life’s A Bitch

Rising folk/Americana/pop artist Cloe Wilder has released her new single “Tallahassee” and announced her third independent EP, Life’s A Bitch, will be released on March 21st.

“Tallahassee,” the EP’s opening track co-written with Theo Kandel and Jack Klein, is a song of transition, stemming from a falling out the 18-year-old singer-songwriter was experiencing in her life as she was moving from Florida to Los Angeles last year.

“I wrote ‘Tallahassee’ last year with Theo and Jack. It was our very first session together and it was total magic,” shares Wilder. “I was in the middle of moving to LA and I was experiencing a strange falling out with someone in my life. It was so shocking to me; I can usually see the end of a relationship coming. Theo and I were talking about my life and relationships, and I happened to mention Tallahassee, which is where I used to spend quite a bit of time. Then, it sort of grew into this intense breakup-fueled song. It was completely writing itself at that point. I always considered myself a pretty honest writer, but I think I reached a new height that day. I want every song to feel like ‘Tallahassee.’”

Life’s A Bitch is a 6-song collection that continues to showcase Wilder’s evolution as a songwriter and storyteller as she dives into the impending end of her teenagerdom with pure honesty and evocative, nostalgia-laden narratives. The universally-understood adulthood transition and her own personal life changes are captured on the EP as Wilder reflects on the past and takes the reins of her future. This is evidenced by the EP’s lead single “Cigarette,” a bit of a rebellious metaphor about a key period of teenage life, featuring a catchy chorus declaring, “I was holding my breath, I was counting to ten, I was trying my first ever cigarette. You were already gone, left me there with your friends.”

Wilder will support the release of Life’s A Bitch on the road touring North America supporting indie-pop singer/songwriter Spencer Sutherland, following their just wrapped European tour together. The 26-date trek kicks off this Sunday, February 23rd in Phoenix and will see Cloe and her band stopping everywhere from Dallas, Austin, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Chicago, Nashville, and Atlanta to Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Toronto, Denver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego, among many other cities, before reaching Santa Ana, California on April 8th to conclude the tour.

CLOE WILDER TOUR DATES

North America Tour – supporting Spencer Sutherland:

Sunday, February 23 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Tuesday, February 25 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Wednesday, February 26 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Friday, February 28 Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Saturday, March 1 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Sunday, March 2 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Wednesday, March 5 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

Friday, March 7 Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

Saturday, March 8 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Tuesday, March 11 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Wednesday, March 12 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Friday, March 14 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Saturday, March 15 Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at The Masquerade

Monday, March 17 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Wednesday, March 19 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Thursday, March 20 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Saturday, March 22 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Sunday, March 23 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Wednesday, March 26 Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

Thursday, March 27 Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

Saturday, March 29 Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

Tuesday, April 1 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Thursday, April 3 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Friday, April 4 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

Saturday, April 5 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Tuesday, April 8 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

