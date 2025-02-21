Royale Lynn – Battleground

Nashville-based artist ROYALE LYNN is disrupting the active rock scene with a unique genre-bending sound marked by fearless ambition and gutsy abandon. Her latest single, ‘BATTLEGROUND’, out today, delivers a powerful mix of soaring vocals and razor-sharp riffs, chronicling the tumultuous experience of escaping a toxic relationship and emerging stronger and more resilient.

On the video, ROYALE LYNN shares:

“Sometimes the best thing to do is let go and walk away…even when it’s hard. Love shouldn’t be a war zone. I hope this song gives strength to those who are scared to leave.” #royalelynnmusic