Isabel Pless – Workhorse

Today, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Isabel Pless makes everyday life feel monumental with the release of her debut album Workhorse. The ten-song project spans mellow folk to headbanging pop, but her writing consistently honors each tone and notion. Isabel is your older sister reminding you of your self-worth, she is your best friend crying in your passenger seat about a breakup, and she is you wondering when things will finally start going your way

Produced and co-written by Ariza, each song offers a new sound and a different perspective from the last: Workhorse’s charm stems from its range. There are no right or wrong emotions, and Isabel feels them all with humor to spare. And she invites you to feel them all alongside her.

“‘Workhorse’ is the debut album I’ve been dreaming about since I started writing songs in middle school and that makes me feel incredibly fulfilled,” shares Pless. “Creating these songs helped give me perspective on my life. I feel simultaneously nervous and hopeful that now this album will make its way into other people’s lives.”

Opening with the self-titled track “Isabel,” this song arose out of a moment of need. Pless’ lyrics dictate an inner monologue that rails at people-pleasing and gives grace to imperfection. Winding our way to another standout track like “The Bite,” there’s more of a dark, spell-like energy. This essence mirrors a shift in lyrical and compositional tone from Pless’s previous works, making the song a sonic tug of war between anger and anxiety.

By the time the listener reaches “Blonde,” Pless is her most witty and candid self. A raging, headbanging, pop-romp, Pless is backed by an entourage of electric guitars and a hefty choir of vocals, that allows the track to maintain its drama right up until the final acoustic down-chorus. Reaching the capstone of the album’s honesty with its closing, title track, she is in a self-inflicted battle with complacency. Leaving the body of work open ended, the final line “I’m worried this is the best version of me” feels hollow but not defeated.

Today also sees the release of the official video for “I Joined a Cult.”

The track examines the pattern of falling into toxic friendships and relationships, a balance of confusion and remorse. In the video Pless has a sense of childlike wonder as she tries to recruit more people into her circle, constantly seeking out connection.

