Caitlin Cannon – Love Addict

Caitlin Cannon announces her forthcoming LP, Love Addict, with the release of its title track and video.

The album is out on May 9th. The video features cameos from Pam Tillis and Oliver Bates Craven, a member of Sierra Ferrell’s band! The song is an immersive, slow-burn confession full of intoxication and reckless abandon. Layers of lush strings, guitars, Mellotron, and pedal steel enhance the buzz as they weave through her signature, unapologetically bold lyrics. imagine the soundtrack to a midnight rendezvous in a faded dive motel off the highway—equal parts romantic escapism and raw self-awareness. It’s a modern anthem for the sex-positive woman exploring the messy, beautiful chaos of desire, chasing what feels good, even if it’s bad.

The album was produced by Misa Arriaga (Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson), and features 10 gut-busting tracks full of sass and truth delivered with a wink and a smile. The album is a follow-up to her 2024 EP Beggar – if Beggar was the prelude, Love Addict is the crescendo—fully realized and unapologetic in its arrival. While arguably more ‘vibey’ than her earlier work, it retains her signature sneak attacks on tracks like “Dr. Dealer” and “Jesus Is My Lover.” The latter is introduced with characteristic sarcasm: “I mean that in the Biblical sense,” she quips. It’s a fantastic listen.

