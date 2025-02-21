Igniting what promises to be an unforgettable sonic era, dynamic singer, songwriter, producer, and instrumentalist Ayoni serves up a knockout new single entitled “2” out now via Def Jam Recordings.

The track revolves around jazz-y piano and punchy handclaps. Her full-bodied vocals smolder as she details the implosion of a toxic romance. In between a thumping bass line and loose electric guitar riffing, the hook hits hard as she turns the tables on a cheater, “But 2 can play too! I left the same time as you…I could play you.”

About the song, Ayoni said, “‘2’ is the sound of divine diva vengeance! Inspired by tongue-in-cheek Motown and early 2000s soul classics, this record chronicles a toxic power struggle I endured with a fellow Gemini. Although it’s petty and playful at first glance, this record gave me space to sit in my emotions and humanity. It explores the mess that ego and pride leaves in its wake. For me, it poses the question of, ‘What do I truly win if I lose myself?’ Through its creation, I have been able to challenge my perspectives on anger—especially as a Black woman—and the ways in which my anger in response to disrespect has catalyzed deeper self-discovery and self-empowerment for me. In a world uncomfortable with emotional women, I know hell hath no fury like a Gemini woman scorned. Sometimes, you have to let ‘em know, ‘2 can play too’!”

#ayonimusic