Selena Gomez, benny blanco, Gracie Abrams – Call Me When You Break Up

GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-Platinum recording artist Selena Gomez, GRAMMY® nominated, multi-Platinum artist, record producer and songwriter benny blanco and GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams debut a new song, “Call Me When You Break Up,” today.

The track, which is from Gomez and blanco’s highly anticipated first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, due March 21 on SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records.

The first collaboration between the three artists, “Call Me When You Break Up” is a reunion for longtime friends and collaborators blanco and Abrams, who previously teamed up for 2021’s “Unlearn.”

