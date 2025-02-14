Tems – Boy O Boy

Today, two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning, Oscar nominated, Lagos, Nigeria-based singer, songwriter, and producer Tems releases her new music video for “Boy O Boy” from her debut studio album Born In The Wild via RCA Records/Since ’93. Directed by Loris Russier and written by Tems herself, the B&W visual tells story of the pains and hardships in a relationship.

This comes on the heels of Tems making history as the first Nigerian artist – male or female – to win multiple Grammy awards. This year she walked away with a trophy at the 2025 Grammy Awards for Best African Music Performance for her single “Love Me JeJe.”

