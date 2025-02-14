Susannah Joffe – Sofia Coppola

This Valentine’s Day Austin, TX-based indie pop artist Susannah Joffe releases her dreamy lover-girl single, “Sofia Coppola” via ONErpm. In this sultry and playful love song, Susannah strikes an effortless balance between the glimmer of whimsical femininity and a deep desire for idyllic pleasure. Susannah’s neat melodies and siren-like vocals cascade with an ethereal, tulle-like gossamer as she digs into her deepest romantic desires. Reminiscent of the vintage stylings of Amy Winehouse and the heavenly sonic atmosphere of Lana Del Rey, Susannah Joffe has returned with a raw and unashamed proclamation of love and adoration.

“Sofia Coppola” soars in on the heels of Susannah’s recent single “Omophagia” and its 1960s-inspired lyric video, and has been met with substantial excitement on Instagram with promotional reels featuring Susannah donning campy Sofia Coppola-inspired fits garnering nearly 2 million organic views and thousands of pre-saves.

#susannah.joffe