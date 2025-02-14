Raveena – Where Butterflies Go In The Rain Deluxe

Following the release of her latest album Where the Butterflies Go in the Rain, Raveena returns to announce the deluxe version due Feb 28th.

The deluxe was finished in the midst of the LA fires and features two new singles and an updated version of “Lose My Focus” that now features Umi as well as a remix of the single. These new songs embrace themes of love, maturity, comfort, and domesticity, while also addressing heavy climate grief and longing for a simpler time.

Alongside the announcement Raveena shares a taste of the forthcoming project with a new single and video “Sun Don’t Leave Me” filmed in South Africa.

Speaking about the new song, Raveena shares:

“This song captures the feeling of grief for a simpler time on Earth – for the grief of our Earth’s resources, climate and beauty rapidly declining. I was feeling the intensity of this song more than ever because of the ways the fires in LA were affecting me and my loved ones, as a person in the highest level evacuation zone. Even larger than climate grief, this song contemplates the feeling of wanting to hold onto one more beautiful sunset, one more passionate embrace, before things change again and hard times strike. I was really inspired by people like Fleetwood Mac, Joni Mitchell and Leon Bridges for this record.”

The new single and video precedes upcoming tour dates to be announced soon and follows the release of Raveena’s film Where The Butterflies Went, a 30-minute piece executive produced by James Beard Award-winning chef and two-time Emmy Award nominee Sophia Roe in collaboration with the multidisciplinary collective Aerthship.

