Mereba – The Breeze Grew A Fire

Today, Southern-bred multidisciplinary artist Mereba releases her new album The Breeze Grew a Fire out now on Secretly Canadian. Written entirely by Mereba and produced by Mereba with the help of Sam Hoffman and Kibrom Birhane, the album draws on new lived experiences and early influences while tapping into her maternal instinct. Throughout the record Mereba rediscovers space for her truest self.

Alongside the album Mereba shares the video for her song “Heart of a Child.” Filmed entirely in several historical neighborhoods in Addis Ababa Ethiopia, the video cuts between images of Mereba and her inner child showcasing her fresh and curious perspective of the world and was directed by Maranata Tegegne.

Speaking on the early stages of The Breeze Grew a Fire, Mereba shares, “For this [album], it went back to me being on my own for the creation of a lot of the songs, and it was really important for me at this time of life because I was a little disconnected from the world, and from who I was. So I was trying to find my way back to myself first. What do I like? What do I want to hear? What do I want to say to people now?” The development of The Breeze was anchored by experiences and memories from Atlanta to L.A., Addis Ababa to Greensboro, an intention that speaks to the album’s fluid nature. To aid in this creation, Mereba tapped her longtime production collaborator Sam Hoffman to co-assemble the album’s rich production, which parallels its folklore-like warmth.

To celebrate the album’s release Mereba will be heading on a full North American tour beginning in April. The tour picks up in Sacramento and San Francisco before heading to Chicago, Montreal, New York, Boston and more.

Upcoming Tour Dates

4/24/2025 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlows Nightclub

4/25/2025 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

4/27/2025 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

4/28/2025 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

5/1/2025 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

5/4/2025 – @ Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

5/6/2025 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

5/7/2025 – Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick

5/9/2025 – Toronto, ON – The Axis Club

5/10/2025 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont

5/13/2025 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

5/14/2025 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall – Grand Ballroom

5/16/2025 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

5/17/2025 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

5/21/2025 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

