Babebee – 7 Minutes In Heaven  

Today, Korean-American artist Babebee (pronounced “baby”) releases their ethereal, vibey new single “7 minutes in heaven.”

This is the lead single off their third full-length album all that heaven allows, out April 4 via Lauren Records.

Despite its title, “7 minutes in heaven” is not a love song. “It’s a prayer, a sign, a song about the process of asking to be loved the way love should be,” Babebee explains. Drenched in dreamy guitars and airy, reverb-laden vocals, the track channels the wistful melancholy of Mazzy Star and Beach House, the immersive haze of Slowdive, and the emotional weight of Deftones. Gentle yet cathartic, the song invites listeners into a world that is both weightless and deeply felt.

all that heaven allows is a culmination of Babebee’s experiences over the last two years. “I realized I’ve been suppressing a lot within that time frame,” said Babebee. “At first I wanted to actively avoid what happened, but while creating this project I also worked on myself, reversing what it did to my mind. This album is about experiencing abortion, abuse, grief, and the constant what-ifs of my own life. It’s a goodbye, letting go of my past in order to free it from my next life. And it’s a message to keep loving; love is revolutionary.”

