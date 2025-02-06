Sick N’ Beautiful – Horror Vacui

Today, Italian metallers SICK N’ BEAUTIFUL are thrilled to announce the release of their highly anticipated new studio album ‘Horror Vacui’, set for release on April 18th, 2025 via BLKIIBLK, the newly launched heavy music imprint of Frontiers Label Group.

In addition to the album announcement, SICK N’ BEAUTIFUL have released the first single titled “Haunted.”

About the single, SICK N’ BEAUTIFUL comments:

“The album’s first single, ‘Haunted,’ sets the tone for this eerie, dark aesthetic journey. A hypnotic blend of crushing riffs and haunting melodies, the track tells a ghostly tale of obsession and the inescapable grip of the past. With its cinematic atmosphere and explosive chorus, ‘Haunted’ is both a love letter to the supernatural and a powerful anthem for anyone who’s ever felt trapped by their own demons.”

Horror Vacui is the fourth album by SICK N’ BEAUTIFUL. The album title is derived from an ancient Latin expression meaning “fear of emptiness”, which perfectly represents this new cycle for the band.

The music and lyrics delve even deeper into themes of horror, dystopian sci-fi, and the supernatural – subjects the band has always been enamored with.

Written and produced by the band’s bass player, Big Daddy Ray, at Kinorama Studios in Rome, Italy, the album concept took shape during tours in the UK and Europe alongside Wednesday 13 and Cradle of Filth in 2023 and 2024.

SICK N’ BEAUTIFUL stated:

“By getting so close to the fans all over Europe, we really got a feel for what excites the audience. ‘Horror Vacui’ is an album meant to be played live: insane drumming, epic and anthemic choruses, face-melting solos – but also a lot of things we’ve never done before, with plenty of surprises! It’s our heaviest album yet – raw and unrelenting!”

