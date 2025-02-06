Rare DM – The Ring

Today, Rare DM, the Brooklyn-based brainchild of singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Erin Hoagg, returns with a new single and video, “The Ring.”

A ghostly follow up to last year’s hypnotically carnal “Skater Hits Me Harder,” the track is an electronic odyssey about the mayhem that erupts trying to fix something when it should have just been left alone. “The Ring is a journey into the chaos you created by trying to make things better,” Hoagg says. “It is about a misunderstanding – did you make it worse by addressing it in the first place? You tried to fix it and now it’s even more messed up. Who is the real enemy now? Did you ‘fuck around and find out’?”

Hoagg also directed and edited the accompanying music video and bonus lyric video. Shot over two nights in the frigid Michigan winter while battling pneumonia, it channels Radiohead’s “Karma Police,” Mulholland Drive, and The Blair Witch Project for a filmic companion that heightens the track’s hypnotic aura. She explains, “In the video I am the driver, doing the chasing, being chased, in the passenger seat, and getting lost in the woods. It’s confusing, just as the situation behind the song was. It’s not some resolved buttoned up thing — not a friend you cut off or a lover you stopped seeing. Something cloudy and more sinister.”

The single arrives ahead of a string of European shows, kicking off in Berlin with Sacred Skin on February 7. From there she’ll perform at this year’s Grauzone Festival on February 9 alongside Zola Jesus, TR/ST, Geneva Jacuzzi, High Vis, Marie Davidson and more, before heading to France for shows in Bordeaux and Marseille with Xeno and Oaklander. Rare DM will then link with Promiseland for a three show run on the East Coast starting March 7 in Newark.

Rare DM Live Dates:

Feb 7 Berlin, DE @ Neue Zukunft w/ Sacred Skin

Feb 9 The Hague, NL @ Grauzone Festival

Feb 12 Bordeaux, FR @ IBOAT w/ Xeno and Oaklander

Feb 13 Toulouse, FR @ La Mécanique des Fluides w/ Chien Pourri

Feb 16 Marseille, FR @ Le Molotov w/ Xeno and Oaklander

March 7 Newark, NJ @ QXT’s Club w/ Promiseland

March 8 Richmond, VA @ Fallout w/ Promiseland

March 9 Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy w/ Promiseland

