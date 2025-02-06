Michi – Playing Pretend

Today, Michi releases “Playing Pretend,” a track from her upcoming debut album, Dirty Talk. Alongside the single, Michi announces her first Los Angeles headline show, set for April 10 at The Moroccan Lounge.

Michi calls “Playing Pretend” her “baddie track.” She directed and shot the beach-set video herself. Speaking on the experience she shared, “I didn’t realize how empowering it could feel to throw ass on my favorite beach in the morning light while someone jogging watches, I might need a new laptop but wouldn’t take the experience back ever. As artists we forget just how much we ourselves can create when simply tapping into authenticity and ignoring the doubts, a DIY process has always felt so special and intimate to me.”

Whereas her latest release, “Snoobie,” focused on being fed up with deceiving men’s nonsense, “Playing Pretend” is an honest admission of how hard it is to leave an untrustworthy partner, even after they show their true colors. Michi says, “this record has taught me a form of self-trust, self-belief.”

On Dirty Talk, produced by Blake Rhein (of Durand Jones & the Indications) and Paul Cherry, Michi melds retro and fresh sounds while grappling with forces that interfere with us truly giving and receiving love. “But Dirty Talk isn’t just about dishing out,” she says. “It’s about revealing the dirt on my hands of misunderstanding life’s gifts – the opportunity to transform, grow and release. I want this album to accompany whoever hears it in liberation of the self, in healing.”

