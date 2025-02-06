Deb Never – This Alive

Deb Never opens the year sharing her new song “This Alive”.

Her second offering of new music following her signing to GIANT Music after “Not In Love”, Deb’s new single coincides with her joining Wallows on tour across the Midwest and East Coast beginning tonight in Omaha, playing some of the biggest venues of her career. “This Alive” signals Deb’s embrace of the stripped-down, intimate approach to songwriting with which she first emerged onto the scene, while also providing a prime example of her ability to craft inescapable melodies. That combination is what fans can expect from Deb’s forthcoming debut album, coming later this year via GIANT.

Washington state native Deb Never first emerged on the scene with her debut EP House on Wheels after making a standout contribution to BROCKHAMPTON’s fifth studio album GINGER in 2019. Deb’s artistic evolution continued with the release of two subsequent EPs, 2021’s Where Have All The Flowers Gone? and Thank You For Attending in 2023, culminating in her debut full-length, which is slated for release in 2025. Deb has collaborated with peers, producers and songwriters like Kenny Beats, Biig Piig, Audrey Nuna, D33J, Shlohmo, Jim-E-Stack (Charli xcx, HAIM, Bon Iver), Michael Percy (Snoh Alegra, Joy Crookes), and Jam City (Olivia Rodrigo, Kelela, Troye Sivan), and has toured with Omar Apollo, Dominic Fike, slowthai and Tommy Genesis.

Upcoming Live Dates w/ Wallows:

2/6 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro

2/7 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

2/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

2/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

2/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

2/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center

2/14 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

2/15 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

2/16 – Providence, RI @ The Strand Ballroom

2/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

2/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

2/20 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

2/22 – Saint Agustine, FL @ Saint Agustine Amphitheatre

2/23 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound

2/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium

