Good Music To Lift Los Angeles – February 7, 2025

The Los Angeles fires have been devastating to the communities affected, and recovery efforts will take a vast amount of money as the city and its people rebuild. Good Music reached out to friends across the music industry and beyond to put together Good Music To Lift Los Angeles – a 90-track benefit compilation with 100% of net proceeds going back to impacted communities via California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund and the LA Food Bank. The album will be available for only 24 hours exclusively on Bandcamp this Friday, February 7th starting at 12am PT for $20.25. As part of their own fundraising effort, Bandcamp will additionally donate 100% of their share of the album’s sales to MusiCares to support those affected by the wildfires. Follow Good Music via Bandcamp for first access to the album: https://goodmusiccomp.bandcamp.com.

The genre-spanning compilation features previously unreleased recordings including never-before-heard new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos. Artists contributing to the compilation include Dawes – whose members lost their homes in the Eaton Fire, The Postal Service + Death Cab for Cutie with their live cover of Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence,” R.E.M., Faye Webster, The War on Drugs, MJ Lenderman, Madi Diaz, Modest Mouse, Neko Case, Mac DeMarco, Courtney Barnett, TV on the Radio, Soccer Mommy, Toro Y Moi, Perfume Genius, Blondshell, and many more.

“We only had a few weeks to put this compilation together and are absolutely humbled by the contributions,” notes Good Music co-founder and Brilliant Corners Artist Management partner Jordan Kurland. “Music is a healing force and we hope this collection of songs, in addition to raising much needed recovery funds, provides some solace.”

“There is a lot of work to be done to support and rebuild the Los Angeles communities devastated by the fires – fostering a sense of love and community with music is a great way to start,” notes Q Prime’s Eleni Psaltis. “Having worked with the Good Music team in the past, I knew we could team up again to quickly raise money for the impacted communities, so we called on artists from the LA community and beyond to donate tracks and put this compilation together.”

Good Music to Lift Up Los Angeles features cover art by Cleon Peterson, the incredibly talented Altadena, CA-based artist who lost his home and studio in Eaton Fire. The album was mastered by Levi Seitz at Black Belt Mastering, and The Hawkins Project has assisted as a fiscal sponsor for this compilation, minimizing the costs of selling albums and of quickly delivering collected funds where they are needed. The Good Music team is grateful to our friends for their contributions.

Good Music To Lift Up Los Angeles is produced by Brilliant Corners Artist Management, Dave Eggers, Grandstand Media, Like Management, Panache Management, Q Prime and TMWRK. It is the latest fundraising project from the Good Music project, whose Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy compilation series in 2020 raised over $600,000 between its two installments, and whose 2022 release Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All raised over $230,000 to support reproductive justice.