SUMAC + Moor Mother – The Film

SUMAC and Moor Mother have announced their debut collaborative album, The Film, to be released on April 25th.

Along with the album’s announcement, the group have shared the album’s first single and opening track “Scene 1.” The track serves as a mere fragment of a work meant to be taken as a whole, but is nonetheless overwhelming in its musical prowess. Moor Mother’s singular delivery and dynamics are on full display, gliding and puncturing through SUMAC’s waves of textural distortion.

The Film is a singular work between SUMAC – a band that uses the volume, distortion, and guitar-centric approach of metal to make music that has the malleability of jazz and textural exploration of noise – and the visionary award-winning avant-jazz poet, scholar, activist, and punk rocker Moor Mother. Guitarist/song-writer Aaron Turner, Nick Yacyshyn writing on synth and drums, and primordial bassist Brian Cook as SUMAC, had visions of working with Moor Mother– across the liminal, gossamer thin barrier of space time, Moor Mother had the same idea. At Studio Litho where the record was recorded with engineer/mixer Scott Evans, she laid down the vocals, her words written to the sparse, yet dense and entropic sonic miasma SUMAC conjured for her.

The Film draws from the group’s more strained, airier moments as well as their more improvisational aspects; the stark, industrial entrancing rhythms and chaos are amplified with radio-signal static and washy swells. For her part, Moor Mother’s prescient omnipotence that anchors projects like her free jazz band Irreversible Entanglements or even her hardcore punk records like Moor Jewelry’s True Opera is mirrored by her presence here. In the cinematic dreamspace invoked by SUMAC and Moor Mother, through futurist vocal manipulations and heavy metal, the truth is finally out there.

SUMAC and Moor Mother tour dates

Apr. 17 – Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg *

Apr. 19 – Tilburg, NL – Roadburn Festival *

SUMAC on tour

Apr. 15 – Warsaw, PL – Hydrozagadka

Apr. 16 – Poznań, PL – 2Progi

Apr. 20 – Tilburg, NL – Roadburn Festival performing ‘The Healer’

Apr. 21 – Brussels, BE – Botanique ^

Apr. 22 – Koln, DE – Bumann & Sohn ^

Apr. 23 – Karlsruhe, DE – Jubez ^

Apr. 24 – Fribourg, CH – Fri-Son ^

Apr. 25 – Innsbruck, AT – PMK ^

Apr. 26 – Munich, DE – Strom

Apr. 28 – Athens, GR – Kyttaro Live Club

* Moor Mother collab set

^ with Endon

#sumacbandofficial #moormother