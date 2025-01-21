Hallie Marie – Indebted

Denver singer-songwriter Hallie Marie breaks onto the scene with new single “Indebted”

Hallie Marie, an emerging artist known for her evocative songwriting and powerful vocal delivery, has announced the release of her new rock-ballad titled “Indebted”. The song delves deep into the challenges of mental health and self-destruction, exploring the intricate emotional landscape and the vices that accompany these struggles. With a unique sound that blends elements of rock with soulful balladry, “Indebted” promises to resonate with listeners on multiple levels.

“Indebted” is not just a song; it is a poignant reflection on the cyclical nature of desire and suffering. Hallie draws inspiration from Buddhist philosophy, particularly the idea that desire can create both the universe and profound suffering. In her lyrics, she articulates her own personal journey, emphasizing the internal battle that often manifests as a directionless, painful longing. Hallie states, “There is a tendency for artists and creatives of all kinds to self-sabotage. When I am low, it is my own thoughts, my own mind that creates the hell I am using a fix to try and escape from…. the moment I acknowledge that I am creating my own suffering is the moment I have the power to change it.”

Never have I slipped so far away

Do I have to pay the devil off

For just one little tiny drop of heaven?

If anyone could bring me to this godforsaken place

It’s plain to see, it’s me, it’s only me

I’m indebted.

Lyrics from “Indebted”

The rock-ballad captures the emotional whiplash associated with the compulsive drive toward fleeting pleasures in an attempt to fill a void. Hallie aims to convey the message that while temporary escapes may provide momentary relief, they ultimately come at a significant cost. The lyricism in “Indebted” speaks to the price one pays for such fleeting moments of happiness, highlighting the inevitable come down that follows.

The soundscape for “Indebted” is evocative – showcasing Hallie’s powerfully dramatic vocals against a soft and steady piano rhythm that morphs into a rock infused power anthem by the end. A fusion of Fiona Apple’s raw emotionality intertwined with the grandeur of a gospel choir, the song is cinematic in nature – drawing parallels to a theme song for a James Bond movie with its dramatic flair and profound thematic content. As Hallie continues to carve out her space in the music industry, her ability to tackle such complex themes with authenticity will be what sets her apart.

