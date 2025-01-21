3rd Annual Abortion Access Benefit Series – January 25, 2025

Ground Control Touring Presents: 3rd Annual Abortion Access Benefit Series – A Night of Music in Support of Abortion Funds, Community, and Bodily Autonomy

Expands Across 8 Cities! Full Lineups Announced!

Saturday, January 25th in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Austin, DC, Raleigh

Los Angeles at Lodge Room: Barr, Casino Hearts, Draag, Georgia Maq (of Camp Cope), Inner Wave (DJ), Mamalarky (duo), Nuovo Testamento, Purest Form, Surfbort, Zulu

New York City at Bowery Ballroom: Augustus Muller (of Boy Harsher) (DJ), Cherry Glazerr, Dazegxd, GIFT, Guerilla Toss, Julia² (DJ), Kassie Krut (DJ), Meg Elsier, Model/Actriz (DJ), Sex Week, Taraneh

Chicago at Sleeping Village: Accessory, Owen, Perfect Skin, Smut, Starcharm, Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse

Atlanta at The Masquerade (Purgatory): Girlpuppy, Jahnah Camille, Omni, Pike Co., playytime, Video Age, Zoe Bayani

Philadelphia at Johnny Brenda’s: Control Top, Dark Thoughts, Mopar Stars, Nina Reyser, Noun, Pinkwash

Austin at Hotel Vegas: Font, Good Looks, Hannah-man, I Wear Your Chain, Nuclear Daisies, Sun June, Touch Girl Apple Blossom

Washington, DC at Songbyrd: Birthday Girl (DC), Clear Channel, Dazy, Flowers for the Dead, Simpson, Yaya Bey

Ground Control Touring is thrilled to announce they’re teaming up for the third year with NOISE FOR NOW, a non-profit specializing in reproductive justice, to take action and bring awareness with its third annual Abortion Access Benefit Series. The series has expanded to take over EIGHT cities, coinciding on Saturday, January 25th – Los Angeles at Lodge Room, New York City at Bowery Ballroom, Chicago at Empty Bottle, Atlanta at The Masquerade (Purgatory), Philadelphia at Johnny Brenda’s, Austin at Hotel Vegas, DC at Songbyrd, and Raleigh at Kings. Since its inception in 2023, the Abortion Access Benefit Series has raised over $110,000 via eight completely sold out nationwide events, with performances by nearly 100 artists and silent auction bundles provided by dozens of community sponsors and local businesses.

Each benefit show will feature a special night of music and festivities in support of abortion funds, community, and bodily autonomy. 100% of proceeds will go to NOISE FOR NOW who will then allocate the funds raised to local independent abortion clinics and abortion funds in each region. *All proceeds from the LA event will now go to help Los Angeles fire relief and will be donated to Noise For Now and Baby2Baby.

Tickets are on sale now: Los Angeles Here, New York City Here, Chicago Here, Atlanta Here, Philadelphia Here, Austin Here, DC Here, Raleigh Here.

