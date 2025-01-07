Deep Sea Diver – Shovel

Seattle’s Deep Sea Diver will release Billboard Heart, their fourth album, and wide-screened Sub Pop debut worldwide on Friday, February 28th, 2025.

The new long-player includes the previously released title track, along with highlights “What Do I Know,” “Emergency,” “Let Me Go,” her collaboration with Grammy-winner Madison Cunningham, and today’s offering, the guttural new single “Shovel.”

Billboard Heart immediately puts Deep Sea Diver in the company of St. Vincent, TV on the Radio, and Flock of Dimes, bands that have found newly ornate and magnetic ways to make indie rock by discarding notions of how it must sound or what it must say. Dobson punches through her past here. As she howls during Billboard Heart’s rapturous title track, she is “welcoming the future by letting go of it.”

It is a coup, a triumph over self-doubt in which what first felt like failure became an opportunity to find new freedom, belief, and strength. You can hear it in each of these eleven songs, the beating heart that makes everything here feel like a new anthem for finding your own way forward.

Billboard Heart was written and performed by primary songwriter and guitar player Jessica Dobson, and her partner, drummer and band co-writer Peter Mansen, and synth player Elliot Jackson. Additional contributions include former The Shins’ bandmate Yuuki Matthews, Caroline Rose, and Greg Leisz. Billboard Heart was produced by Jessica Dobson and Andy D. Park, with additional production from Adam Schatz, mixed by Park, and mastered by Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone.

You can now watch the single-take official video for “Shovel,” directed by Tyler Kalberg and Deep Sea Diver. Dobson says of the track and visual, “‘Shovel’ is one of the most angular and dualistic songs I’ve written, and I wanted to do a one-shot video that captured the grit, rawness, and intensity of the song. Simply put, it is me digging and dancing with a shovel in the middle of the night, desperately looking for beauty in dark places. Influenced by Lynch, the Cohen brothers, Nick Cave, and the sweet dance moves of Kate Bush.”

Sat. Mar. 29 – Walla Walla, WA – The Motor Co

Sun. Mar. 30 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest

Tue. Apr. 01 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

Thu. Apr. 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

Sat. Apr. 05 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriets Indoors

Sun. Apr. 06 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up

Tue. Apr. 08 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

Fri. Apr.11 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

Sat. Apr. 12 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Club

Thu. Apr. 24 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

Fri. Apr. 25 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

Mon. Apr. 28 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

Wed. Apr. 30 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Lounge

Thu. May 01 – Allston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

Fri. May 02 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sat. May 03 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

Sun. May 04 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall

Tue. May 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

Wed. May 07 – St. Louis, MO – Off-Broadway

Fri. May 09 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall

Mon. May 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Urban Lounge

Sat. May 17 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox at the Market

