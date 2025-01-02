DOECHII – Deniel Is A River

Three-time GRAMMY® Award nominee Doechii views the last few years of her life through the lens of classic sitcoms like “Family Matters” in the official video for “DENIAL IS A RIVER.”

Directed by Carlos Acosta and James Mackel, the high-energy video features cameos by Zack Fox, ScHoolboy Q, Rickey Thompson, Teezo Touchdown, Earl Sweatshirt, SiR, Baby Tate and DJ Miss Milan.

When the trailer for the video – inspired by the title sequence of “Family Matters,” complete with theme song “As Days Go By” – dropped last week, it elicited a barrage of comments from fans and fellow artists, including SZA, GloRilla, Hayley Williams and Willow Smith.

Denial Is A River Show | Premiering January 2nd 2025 pic.twitter.com/OM8u2mtGSR — Swamp Princess🐊 (@officialdoechii) December 26, 2024

Doechii also shared two skits to accompany the video – “Doechii Slaps Brad Pitt” and “LA ROSA DE DOECHII. “

Watch Doechii’s livestream – “Denial is A Stream” – at 3:00 PM PT today, January 2, on her YouTube channel. Doechii and Issa Rae recently took the Genius Open Mic stage over for a very special rendition of “DENIAL IS A RIVER.”

“DENIAL IS A RIVER” is from her acclaimed mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, which received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rap Album while the single “NISSAN ALTIMA” received a nod for Best Rap Performance and Doechii was nominated for Best New Artist. The track has entered the top 100 on the U.S. Spotify charts.

