Vanessa J Moore – Morning Light

To usher in the New Year with a message of unity, country soul artist Vanessa J. Moore will be releasing her new single “Morning Light” on Wednesday, January 1 via independent record label ZIQ STREET.

A Beatles-esque slow jam which reaches across the divide to bring us together, “Morning Light” inspires peace and selflessness in a climate where we’re more divided than ever.

Recently releasing a guitar-driven cover of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” for the Holiday season, Vanessa distills her love for music from the 60s and 70s into her own artistry. Drawing from her influences which range from Stevie Wonder and The Beatles to Patsy Kline, Karen Carpenter, and Sly and the Family Stone, and making a name for herself as an artist with a genre-defying sound who draws her lyrics from her own life experiences, Vanessa has turned to music as a lifeline to process her pain and heal, including her own struggles with addiction.

With more music to come that further develops her distinctive artistry, Vanessa is a gifted singer-songwriter who first found success as a principal ballet dancer before working as a visual artist and actress with icons such as Tony Bennett, Morgan Freeman, Martin Scorsese, Mick Jagger, Robert De Niro, and more.

