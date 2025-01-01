Jane Remover – Revengeseekerz

To kick off 2025, Jane Remover announces their new album Revengeseekerz coming soon via deadAir. Alongside the album announcement, Jane shares the lead single “JRJRJR,” which arrives with a video directed by Parker Corey.

Revengeseekerz follows the announcement of Jane’s 2025 headline TURN UP OR DIE North American tour with direct support from deadAir labelmate and Brooklyn producer/DJ dazegxd, along with support from d0llywood1 and Lucy Bedroque on select dates. The tour kicks off on April 23rd, and the 20-date run will see them perform in Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Austin, Seattle, Vancouver, and Los Angeles before wrapping up in Phoenix on May 22nd.

Last year, Jane Remover dropped a string of singles, including “Flash in the Pan,” “Dream Sequence,” “How To Teleport” and “Magic I Want U.”

Additionally, deadAir announced the debut album from venturing, another project from Jane Remover, with the release of “Famous girl,” “Halloween,” and “Sister.” Ghostholding by venturing will arrive this upcoming Valentines Day.

Additionally last year, Jane criss-crossed North America on both the co-headline Designated Dreams tour with quannnic to celebrate their sophomore album Census Designated and their run over the summer as direct support to JPEGMAFIA on tour.

Upcoming Live Dates

*= w/ d0llywood1

** = w/ Lucy Bedroque

4/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry*

4/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall*

4/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club*

4/27 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups*

4/30 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground*

5/2 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair*

5/3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg*

5/4 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church*

5/5 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis*

5/7 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell*

5/9 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs*

5/10 – Austin, TX @ Parish*

5/12 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater*

5/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*

5/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos**

5/17 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl**

5/18 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre**

5/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent**

5/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre**

5/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom**

