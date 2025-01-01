Aline Melo – DEIXE O AMOR ENTRAR

Brazilian artist Aline Melo’s releases the timely new single “DEIXE O AMOR ENTRAR” (Portuguese for “Let Love In”).

Arriving on Wednesday, January 1 to usher in the New Year with a message that we all have to do our part in making the world a better place even if we only make a tiny difference, “DEIXE O AMOR ENTRAR” dares to imagine a world where people are kinder to each other and where love is the priority.

Shaped by Brazil’s love story between Africa and Europe, Aline is a singer, songwriter, and poet whose eclectic artistry intertwines the realms of poetry, Bossa Nova, Candomblé, and pop. Infused with the richness of Salvador’s music, rhythm, and energy, Aline’s music draws inspiration from Bahian artists such as Gal Costa, Olodum, Carlinhos Brown, Gilberto Gil, and Caetano Veloso, as well as her time spent in New York, where she moved when she was 17 to learn English and explore her musical talents, before travelling the globe.

