The Arts Lead Sheet #113 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, and opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. See The Arts Lead Sheet Archive.

Grants

NEST – Music Incubator Palestine – January 5, 2025

Jobs

Opportunities

SXSW London 2025 Artist Applications – January 13, 2025

NPR Tiny Desk Contest 2025 – January 14, 2025

The Great Escape2025 Artist Application – February 18, 2025

Rio Ferdinand Foundation and Live Nation London Internship

Events

Women In Music Virtual Summit 2025 – January 15-17, 2025

Night Time Economy Summit – Birmingham, UK – February 5-6 , 2025

Anti Social Camp – February 28, 2025