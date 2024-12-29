Juliet Ivy – Snow Globe On An Alien’s Desk

Breakout NYC born-and-bred singer-songwriter Juliet Ivy is premiering a new original holiday single, “snow globe on an alien’s desk,” alongside a music video.

Of the song, Juliet explains, “‘snow globe on an alien’s desk’ is the epitome of holiday existentialism. It’s about the gut-wrenching feeling of time passing as another holiday season approaches. The feeling is both scary and beautiful. It’s about how I get the most existential in the winter as I watch the world around me get one year older and I think about everywhere I’ve been and everywhere I have yet to go. I spend my nights watching the snow wondering if this is all a simulation, what else is out there in the universe and beyond. It’s like a holiday cousin to ‘we’re all eating each other,’ accepting the fate of time and leaning into the beauty of it. As I hope for with all of my music, I hope this song reminds people to be present and grateful this winter, and always. We are so lucky to be in a snow globe on an alien’s desk!”

Additionally, Juliet has confirmed select tour dates in March 2025 opening for mxmtoonon her U.S. tour, as well as a performance in Singapore this Saturday, December 7. Over the summer, Juliet wrapped her first headline tour, including a performance at Head in the Clouds Festival in NYC, as well as a sold-out debut show in London and an appearance at The Great Escape in Brighton, UK.

“snow globe on an alien’s desk” follows Juliet’s latest EP, tiny but scary, released in August via AWAL.

JULIET IVY LIVE

December 7—Singapore—Alex Blake Charlie Sessions

March 21—Salt Lake City, UT—Soundwell*

March 22— Denver, CO—Gothic Theatre*

March 24—Minneapolis, MN—Varsity Theatre*

March 25— Milwaukee, W—Turner Hall*

March 26—Chicago, IL—House of Blues*

March 28—Detroit, MI—Majestic Theatre*

March 29—Columbus, OH—The Bluestone*

*with mxmtoon

#julietivy