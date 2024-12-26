Kiki Kramer – White Christmas

Rising indie-pop artist Kiki Kramer’s spooky Christmas gem “White Christmas” is streaming everywhere.

As Kiki said when the video came out, “I love the holiday season and wanted to do something for my young fans – a peculiar musical ornament to hang on their tree.”

Kramer has been captivating listeners since the release of debut single “Relevant” this fall on Suretone Records and now the talented songwriter has put her spin on the 82-year-old Christmas classic. It’s as if The Ring was filmed in a technicolor dollhouse!

