Madi Diaz – Kid On Christmas

Earlier this month, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Madi Diaz was nominated for two 2025 GRAMMY® Awards: Weird Faith for Best Folk Album, and album standout “Don’t Do Me Good (feat. Kacey Musgraves)” for Best Americana Performance.

Fresh off the nominations, the Weird Faith (Digital Deluxe) release, and a tour supporting Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Diaz returns with the new holiday song “Kid on Christmas.” The track, co-written with Charlie Martin of Hovvdy and Carrie K (Noah Kahan, mxmtoon), is about wishing to feel the magic of the holidays.

There’s a bittersweet undertone as Diaz longs for a return to the simplicity of a childhood Christmas: “I think I could feel like a kid on Christmas / Looking out the window right on time / These days I don’t air on optimistic / Something ‘bout the way this year went / I wish I could just feel like a kid on Christmas.”



On the origins of the track, Diaz explains: “I pulled up to Carrie K’s house in between tours on a hot summer day to write a song and for some reason this little melody had been bugging me. I had started singing it somewhere in New Jersey…the line came while I was trying to pluck it out on an old upright piano at my friend’s studio. It followed me all the way back to Tennessee and felt so inappropriate given the 100 something temperature outside, but the line ‘I think I could feel like a kid on Christmas’ was just sitting stubbornly in my chest. My whole body was craving a holiday.”

Madi Diaz Tour Dates:

Sat. Mar. 22 – Sun. Mar. 23, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Folk Fest @ The Bellwether

Fri. Jul. 4 – Sat. Jul. 5, 2025 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Music Festival

