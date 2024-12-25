Fifty Fifty – Winter Glow

Breakout K-pop sensation FIFTY FIFTY are welcoming the winter season with the release of their two-track holiday bundle Winter Glow out now via Arista Records.

The single album features two all new festive tracks “When you Say My Name” and “Naughty or Nice.” In celebration, the girls have also shared an accompanying video for “When You Say My Name.”

The Nordic-style emotional ballad “When You Say My Name” expresses how the winter feels warmer simply by having a loved one call your name as you walk together through a quiet, snow-covered street. It’s a moment that feels more meaningful and touching than any before. The song beautifully showcases the members’ captivating voices and deep emotions, allowing listeners to truly connect with its heartfelt atmosphere.



“Naughty or Nice” is a pop-style song, with jazz elements, is centered around the playful question of whether you’ve been naughty or nice, a theme inspired by the fun and joyful atmosphere of a Christmas party with family and friends. It’s a festive track filled with a cheerful Christmas vibe that everyone, from all generations, can enjoy and laugh along to.

