Natalie Jane – Christmas Ain’t Got Nothing On You

Fresh off the release of her Sick to My Stomach EP, alt-pop powerhouse Natalie Jane celebrates the season with a rare adults-only holiday hit, “Christmas Ain’t Got Nothing on You,” out now via Capitol Music Group / 10K Projects.

The festively grown single comes with an appropriately themed lyric video.

“Christmas Ain’t Got Nothing on You” begins innocently enough, with warm keys and glowing vocals as Natalie sings about embracing that yuletide magic. But as the rumbling bass kicks in, it’s clear she’s looking for a different embrace: “Ho ho ho – just for you though / Warm me up, it’s getting cold / Swear your touch could melt the snow.”

The accompanying lyric video finds Natalie dressed for her particular vision of the season, filming herself in a moving car at night, giving viewers a chance to sing along with all of the blush-inducing, nice-turned-naughty references to the winter holiday.

#nataliejanesings