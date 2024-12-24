GloRilla ft Kehlani – Xmas Time

GRAMMY-nominated recording artist GloRilla (CMG/Interscope Records) gets in the holiday spirits by releasing “Xmas Time” with Kehlani.

Directed by Maxx and Madison, the live performance collaboration is festive, as Kehlani delivers a warm message of togetherness on the hook. At the same time, Big Glo’s playful quips and grateful attitude bring the joyous track together while performing under a blanket of snow.

“Happy Holidays to you and all your relations / and happy holidays to all our folks who couldn’t make it / I went to the North Pole to cop these bracelets / I got ice for ages, may your Christmas be amazing,” raps Glo. The warmth melts midtrack when a booming beat switch takes over the record, allowing Glo to flaunt her grizzled flow. “Certified trick, I get it from my dad,” she exclaims, again proving why her versatility is second to none.

