The Velveteers – On and On

The Velveteers rally against misogyny in the music industry with “On and On.”

This holiday season, The Velveteers are sending “a big f*ck you to the ongoing cesspool of men who are unable to take any accountability for their actions.” Behind tour-de-force frontwoman Demi Demitro, the Boulder, Colorado trio have returned today with “On And On” – a new song and video from their upcoming album A Million Knives (out Valentine’s Day 2025 via Easy Eye Sound). Bolstered by driving rhythms from the group’s dual drummers Baby Pottersmith and Johnny Fig, “On And On” finds The Velveteers bringing their much-needed fresh perspective to rock n’ roll, as a non-binary, queer and woman-led group in the genre.

“‘On And On’ is a song about kissing off predatory men in the music scene,” says Demitro. “I always wonder if there will be a day when I won’t feel the need to write about this subject, but unfortunately misogyny is far too rampant in the music industry and I refuse to put up with it. Sonically speaking we wanted to make sure the song was heavy but also wanted to take some inspiration from more pop artists like Lady Gaga. It has some drum machines on it, which was something we had been really wanting to incorporate into our sound.”

Written together by Demitro and Pottersmith, “On And On” also features contributions from friends like Nick Bockrath from Cage The Elephant on guitar, and production from The Black Keys’ GRAMMY-winner Dan Auerbach.

A Million Knives follows The Velveteers’ 2021 debut album Nightmare Daydream, which quickly found them playing stadium stages with Smashing Pumpkins, Guns N’ Roses and more. Next year they’ll bring their sound on a headlining tour across the Western U.S. for the first time, beginning with an album release party at Denver’s Hi-Dive on February 14 before continuing onto Los Angeles (The Echo, March 13), Austin (Empire Control Room, March 22) and a dozen more cities.

The Velveteers Tour Dates:

2.14.25 Hi-Dive (Album Release Party) – Denver, CO

2.28.25 Aggie Theatre – Fort Collins, CO

3.3.25 Shrine Social Club – Boise, ID

3.6.25 Mission Theater – Portland, OR

3.8.25 The Funhouse – Seattle, WA

3.11.25 Rickshaw Stop – San Francisco, CA

3.13.25 The Echo – Los Angeles, CA

3.14.25 Voodoo Room at House of Blues – San Diego, CA

3.16.25 The Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, AZ

3.20.25 The Underground – San Antonio, TX

3.21.25 Sundown at Granada – Dallas, TX

3.22.25 Empire Control Room – Austin, TX

3.23.25 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

3.26.25 The Bottleneck – Lawrence, KS

3.27.25 Slowdown – Omaha, NE

