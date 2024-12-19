The Arts Lead Sheet #112 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, and opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. See The Arts Lead Sheet Archive.

Grants

Sharpe-Walentas Studio Program – December 31, 2024

Pen America U.S. Writers Aid Initiative – January 1, 2025

McColl Center Artists-in-Residence Programs – Charlotte, NC – January 3, 2025

Saltonstall Foundation for the Arts Residency – January 5, 2025

2025–2027 Vera List Center Focus Theme Matter of Intelligence and Open Call – January 6, 2025

Bethany Arts Community 2025 Poetry Residency – Ossining, NY – January 6, 2025

PRS – UK – International Showcase Fund For SXSW – January 6, 2025

2025 Aperture Portfolio Prize – January 10, 2025

The Saltonstall X Circus Culture Hupstate Residency – January 10, 2025

Luminarts Cultural Foundation Fellowship Open Call – Chicago, IL – January 10, 2025

Manchester Collective – Experiemta – Manchester, UK – January 12, 2025

TD Jazz for Teens – January 12, 2025

2025 Artist in Residence Recology King County – King County, WA – January 13, 2025

Bronx Council on the Arts Bronx Recognizes Its Own – January 13, 2025

PRS – UK – Keychange Talent Leadership Programme – January 13, 2025

PRS – UK – Early Career Promoter Fund – January 14, 2025

Anderson Center Opportunities – January 14, 2025

2025 Anderson Center Residency

2025 Early Career Artist Residency

2025-2026 Folger Institute Artistic Research Fellowships – January 15, 2025

Ucross Artist Residency – Clearmont, WY – January 15, 2025

Ucross Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists and Writers – Clearmont, WY – January 15, 2025

Adolph & Esther Gottlieb Foundation 2025 Individual Support Grants – January 15, 2025

The Jentel Artist Residency Program – Banner, WY – January 15, 2025

The Watermill Center Artist Residency Program – January 15, 2025

Kresge Artist Fellowships – January 16, 2025

The Sculpture Center 2026 Revealed Emerging Artists Open Call – Ohio – January 27, 2025

The Hatchery 2025 Open Call – Portland, OR – January 31, 2025

Taft Museum of Art Duncanson Artist-in-Residence – Cincinnati, OH – January 31, 2025

Woodstock AIR 2025 – January 31, 2025

LUX Center for the Arts Call for Artists: “Under the Influence” – Lincoln, NE – February 1, 2025

Wave Farm Transmission Art Residencies – Acra, NY – February 1, 2025

2025-2026 Fine Arts Work Center Visual Arts Fellowship – February 3, 2025

PRS – UK – PPL Momentum Music Fund – February 3, 2025

PRS – UK – PPL Momentum Sbardun | Accelerator Wales – February 3, 2025

MacDowell Fellowship – February 10, 2025

PRS – UK – Early Career Promoter Fund – February 11, 2025

Furious Flower Poetry Prize – February 15, 2025

Long Meadow Art Residency – February 15, 2025

McKinney International Art and Design Residency 2027, Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design – February 16, 2025

Anderson Ranch Artists-in-Residence Program – February 18, 2025

ON::View Artist Residency Program – Savannah, GA – February 23, 2025

Mid Atlantic Arts USArtists International – February 26, 2025

The Shelley & Donald Rubin Foundation Curatorial Open Call – February 28, 2025

NXTHVN Fellowship – New Haven, CT – March 3, 2025

PRS – UK – Hitmaker – March 3, 2025

PRS – UK – Resonate – March 19, 2025

PRS – UK – Open Fund for Music Creators – March 31, 2025

PRS – UK – Women Make Music – March 31, 2025

PRS – UK – The Composers’ Fund – April 1, 2025

PRS – UK – PPL Momentum Music Fund – May 12, 2025

PRS – UK – PPL Momentum Accelerator Liverpool City Region – May 12, 2025

PRS – Beyond Borders – July 28, 2025

Indigo Arts Alliance Mentorship Residency Program – Portland, ME

Breck Creek Artist-in-Residence Program – Breckenridge, CO

Musicians Foundation

Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant

Jobs

Westword Culture Editor – Colorado

The Luminary: Deputy Director

The University of Tennessee – Knoxville: Assistant Professor of Photography Fall 2025

Opportunities

Loud Women Fest NYC Application – January 1, 2025

FoCoMX Submissions – Colorado – January 11, 2025

Events

PAR – Introduction to Emergency Preparedness for Performing Arts Organizations – January 14, 2025

PAR – Disaster Response for Performing Arts Organizations – January 23, 2025

CISA – ACTIVE SHOOTER PREPAREDNESS – January 24, 2025

CISA – INSIDER THREAT MITIGATION – January 28, 2025

PAR – Crisis Communication and Reputation Management for Performing Arts Organizations – February 5, 2025

PAR – Introduction to Archival Programs for Performing Arts Institutions – February 12, 2025

PAR – Networking for Disaster Management in the Performing Arts – March 20, 2025

PAR – Health and Safety in the Performing Arts – March 25, 2025