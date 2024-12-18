Skylar Gudasz – No Body

Skylar Gudasz has shared a new official video “No Body,” the stark and striking closer from her critically acclaimed album COUNTRY released in August of this year. “No Body” was directed by Sandra Katharine Davidson with crew Cameron Laws & Lisa Ramsden.

On COUNTRY, Gudasz delivers an inimitably poetic perspective on womanhood, driven by rootsy surf, witchy rock and roll, cinematic Southern twang, and dreamy art-pop.

Gudasz shares, “The record COUNTRY is all about the inherent wilderness in us all, the folly of human borders in the face of the power of nature. In this spirit, this video was filmed in the old Chicamacomico Life-Saving Station, which sits right at the edge of the ocean on the ever changing sands of the Outer Banks in North Carolina. The film is a companion piece to the video we made for Lovestorypastlife (which features the life savers), and is a more introspective, internal exploration of mythology and hero and identity. Especially as women—where do we see ourselves in stories, and how does it liberate us or limit us or carry us forward through the past? In this era of climate crisis, where displacement will continue through storms, the idea of home will change for everyone: Home is the shoreline / The question this ship seems to be ever evading.”

