Blood Lemon – Petite Deaths

Boise’s post-riot grrrl trio Blood Lemon announced a new EP, Petite Deaths, due out January 17, 2025.

Alongside the announcement, the band unveiled an epic first look into the EP with its lead single and video, “Perfect Too.”

The sprawling seven minute track offers a scathing critique of contemporary culture’s tendency to sell perfectionism without any promise of moral salvation set atop searing lead guitars and pulsing rhythms. Bassist/vocalist (and current Built to Spill member) Melanie Radford also shares, “We performed this song live on our Winter tour with Built to Spill a couple years ago and it became an instant favorite. It has a nice build and performing it live has been incredibly satisfying.”

The video, created with the help of director Grant Osman, animator James W.A.R. Lloyd, and Boise experimental dance group Corevette Collective, is a perfect visual accompaniment; a heady hybrid of live action and animation about an all-controlling entity molding us through our phones, and the desperate attempts to free ourselves from its technocratic grasp.

Recorded at the storied Rancho De La Luna studio in Joshua Tree with esteemed producer Dave Catching (Desert Sessions, Queens of the Stone Age, earthlings?), this 5 song collection masterfully echoes the vastness of the desert it was shaped in. But beyond the desert’s influence, Petite Deaths also tells a story of the intimate journey of creation, both musical and personal: the band’s drummer/percussionist Lindsey Lloyd learned she would be expecting the birth of her first daughter, Zenith, once recording was wrapped.

